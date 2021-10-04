Guardiola Reacts To Alleged Incident During 2-2 Draw At Anfield With Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola defended Liverpool fans when one of their fans spit at a member of Manchester City’s staff during Sunday’s Premier League match at Anfield.

Manchester City manager Jose Mourinho claimed that the purported event did not represent all Liverpool fans. The alleged incident is thought to have occurred during the celebrations for Phil Foden’s equalizer in the Premier League rivals’ 2-2 draw.

“I’m confident Liverpool FC will take action against this individual. Liverpool is bigger than this individual. Liverpool has a long history of contributing to the improvement of sport. There will always be those who will do it. I’m confident they’ll look into it. When they smashed up our bus, for example. It’s always a pleasure to come to Anfield,” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference on Sunday, according to Goal.

Guardiola also stated that he was first unaware of the situation because he was not present.

After Man City’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Guardiola was quoted by BBC Sport as saying, “[The staff] told me, but I didn’t see it.”

Manchester City has filed a formal complaint with its opponents in relation to the incident. According to BBC Sport, while Liverpool has not officially responded to the event, the Merseyside club is investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from that section of the ground.

Liverpool and Manchester City have won the Premier League title in each of the last two seasons, and their match on Sunday was no exception. Guardiola’s team came back from behind twice to equalize against Liverpool.

Sadio Mane scored the game’s opening goal at Anfield after a goalless first half, before Man City’s 21-year-old midfielder Foden equalized a few minutes later. Mo Salah dribbled through Manchester City’s defense to score an unbelievable goal that put Liverpool back in front. However, Kevin de Bruyne’s 81st-minute equalizer denied Liverpool a win, as the score remained 2-2 until the final whistle.