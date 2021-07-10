Guardiola Makes Shock Move For Barcelona Star’s Potential Transfer – Report Man City Rumors: Guardiola Makes Shock Move For Barcelona Star’s Potential Transfer

According to a rumor, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have decided to handle a major transfer personally.

Antoine Griezmann may have been received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join one of the top clubs in the world today, despite what appears to be another turbulent summer. Guardiola has called the Frenchman while he is still under contract with Barcelona, according to Foot Mercato. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

The specifics of the phone conversation were not divulged, but according to the story, the Citizens leader contacted Griezmann to discuss his potential move to Manchester City.

Griezmann’s current contract with Barcelona expires in three years. It is no secret, though, that he is one of the club’s highest-paid players.

Looking at the current situation, it appears that Barcelona will offload a few players shortly in order to obtain Lionel Messi’s contract renewal, which has been the club’s top objective this summer. As a result, there have been numerous reports linking Griezmann to a move away from Camp Nou, with Juventus reportedly being one of the clubs keeping an eye on his position.

When asked about Griezmann’s future at Barcelona, Ronald Koeman recently admitted that he doesn’t know how things will pan out for the World Cup champion.

“[Antoine] Griezmann is crucial for me,” Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told Sport. “He’s been a fantastic purchase for Barcelona and has already proven his worth.”

He went on to say, “He’s played well and is a really excellent player.” “However, I insist that I have no idea which decisions will be made.”

Griezmann opened up on his relationship with Barcelona, notably his first season at the club, before to his transfer links-ups.

Barcelona, according to the 30-year-old, made him feel insignificant for the first time in his career at the moment.

Griezmann admitted to the French daily L’Equipe last month that he was dissatisfied at Barcelona. “It makes me sad when you lose your title, for example. I didn’t feel important at the start of the season because I wasn’t playing.”

He continued, “I’m used to playing everything – the big games – and now I’m on the bench versus Real Madrid.” “It’s inconvenient to see teammates warming up on the field while you’re standing right next to them. But these are the coach’s judgments, and I must accept them and do all in my power to persuade him otherwise.”