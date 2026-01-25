Guardiola Justifies Haaland Omission for Wolves Clash

Pep Guardiola has opened up about his decision to leave Erling Haaland on the bench during Manchester City’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers, explaining the need to give the striker a break after a string of disappointing performances.

Struggles in Front of Goal

Haaland, who has been pivotal to City’s attack since joining the club, has struggled to find the back of the net in recent matches. The Norwegian forward has netted just once from open play in his last eight appearances, a concerning run for both the player and his team. His difficulties were compounded by a glaring miss in City’s 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, which further raised questions about his form.

Speaking before the Wolves match, Guardiola explained that Haaland’s recent performances, combined with a heavy fixture schedule, led to the decision to drop him. “There are a lot of games,” Guardiola said. “I want to, a little bit, clean his mind, his body. And yeah, the selection is always because I believe that for today it is the best.”

Haaland Takes Responsibility

Haaland, visibly downcast after the defeat to Bodo/Glimt, took full responsibility for his recent form. “I don’t have the answers,” Haaland admitted, acknowledging his failure to score the goals he expects of himself. “I take full responsibility for not being able to score the goals I should do, so I apologise to everyone and every single Manchester City supporter that travelled today,” he added.

Despite the tough situation, the 23-year-old maintained a professional approach, saying, “I don’t want to speak about how I feel, I do my best whenever I am on the pitch and I am on the pitch quite often because we play a ridiculous amount of games. I try to do my best, that is my job and I try to get ready for the next game.”

In Haaland’s absence, City triumphed 2-0 over Wolves, with Omar Marmoush leading the line in a crucial match as the club seeks to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal.