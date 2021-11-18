Guardiola is ‘in love’ with PSG’s teen sensation and wants him to join Manchester City, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, is said to be smitten with PSG player Xavi Simons.

PSG’s current contract with Simons expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. Manchester City do not want to lose out on the adolescent star and are working on a plan to persuade him to join them at Etihad in the summer, according to Spanish publication Fichajes. The Premier League team is set to hold off on signing the young midfielder until the summer.

Simons, an 18-year-old product of Barcelona’s La Masia program, joined PSG in 2019 after failing to reach an agreement with the Catalans on a contract extension. Simons has only made two appearances for PSG’s first team. Both of those appearances took place last season, one in Ligue 1 and the other in the Coupe De France.

Simons is considering leaving PSG due to a lack of playing time and is willing to returning to Camp Nou. According to Spanish media outlet Cardena SER, Simons was on Barcelona’s radar even before the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as the club’s new head coach. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is expected to be overjoyed about Simons’ return.

According to the source, Hernandez, who is ready to make his first appearance as Barcelona’s head coach this weekend, is interested in signing Simons, and the former Al-Sadd manager might play a crucial part in the teen midfielder’s re-signing next summer.

PSG has always preferred big-money investments with the goal of winning the UEFA Champions League, as evidenced by the recent signings of Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hakimi. As a result, their academy players have few or no opportunities, and Simons is no exception.

Simons, an Amsterdam-born midfielder, is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, who has made it clear to PSG executives Leonardo and Al Khelaf that his client will only sign a new contract if he is guaranteed increased playing time. PSG, on the other hand, has declined to do so, and Simons has been left out of the senior team despite his outstanding performance in the UEFA Youth League.