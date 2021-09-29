Guardiola Is ‘In Love’ With Messi’s $62M Teammate After PSG Beat City 2-0 in the Champions League.

PSG’s finest players include Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, but it was Marco Verratti, an Italian midfielder, who drew praise from Pep Guardiola on Tuesday.

“I’m head over heels in love with him. Verratti is exceptional,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated after PSG defeated Manchester City in a Champions League match in Paris.

Verratti put up a strong performance as a defensive midfielder against Manchester City, allowing PSG’s midfield and forwards to have more freedom as the French side won 2-0.

“Even when he’s under pressure, he manages to find the passes that free up the middle. He isn’t known for long passes, but he can always be counted on to help construct the game. Guardiola was cited by Goal as saying in a post-match interview following his side’s loss to PSG, “We managed to handle him more in the second half, but he was truly brilliant in the first half.”

PSG capitalized on the majority of their chances, but Manchester City’s star-studded offense failed to score despite having multiple chances throughout the encounter at Parc des Princes. Idrissa Gueye scored the game’s opening goal in the first half, before Messi and Mbappe combined for the game’s second goal, the Argentinian’s first for PSG.

“They are free to occupy the space. They, like Messi, Suarez, and Neymar at Barcelona, are extraordinary players. There aren’t many teams that can field these players. They’re at PSG. We have no control over them. I can think of two options: defend and hope, or take the ball and make something with it. It’s difficult to keep Messi under control for 90 minutes. It’s difficult to stop him, so we had to limit his possibilities to touch the ball. We did what we knew how to do tonight, for better or worse, but we are who we are. In the same interview, Guardiola continued, “There was also Verratti, who was magnificent tonight and managed to establish links with Neymar.”

According to Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old Verratti is under contract with PSG until 2024 and has a current market worth of $62 million.

Verratti began his professional career with Pescara in Italy before being signed by PSG ahead of the 2012-13 season. Verratti, who is in his tenth season with the Ligue 1 club, has contributed to the club's numerous victories, including seven league crowns. He was also a member of the PSG team that finished second in the.