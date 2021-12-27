Guard Won’t Get New 10-Day Deal With Lakers; Multiple Teams Could Express Interest

The future of Isaiah Thomas in the NBA will be determined by whether or not he wowed other clubs during his brief tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who cited anonymous sources, the 5-foot-9 player would not be given a second 10-day contract with the purple and gold, meaning he will have to continue his NBA career with another team. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Despite some impressive performances from the Washington native, the Lakers are apparently heading in this manner.

Thomas made a strong debut in his return to the NBA, scoring 19 points off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He backed that up with a 13-point performance against the Chicago Bulls.

Although Thomas’ ability to adequately defend opposing guards was an issue, there was no doubt that he addressed the team’s lack of scoring punch from the bench. Another area that needs to be addressed is the Lakers’ defense, which is thought to be the cause for the team’s decision not to re-sign Thomas.

After Rajon Rondo entered the league’s health and safety protocol, the Lakers are free to sign another replacement player. Unfortunately, Thomas will not be the one to fill the vacuum.

With his time with the Lakers coming to an end soon, Thomas’ only hope now is that other organizations would try to recruit him in a similar manner. Multiple teams are anticipated to express interest in Thomas as a result of his performance, according to Charania.

Two teams he had played for, the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans, are two possible landing locations.

The Celtics are the team that most people will connect with the two-time All-Star. He was one of Boston’s best players from 2015 to 2017, but his career was cut short due to a hip injury. Since then, Thomas has battled to fit in with other clubs, including the Pelicans.

Thomas barely made an impression with New Orleans, appearing in only three games during the 2020-21 season. However, a great deal has happened since then.

The Pelicans require a guard who can assist on offense and motivate players like Brandon Ingram. For starters, a 10-day contract would be ideal. As more players are subjected to the NBA’s health and safety rules, New Orleans may be forced to take this risk.