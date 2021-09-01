Griezmann Returns To Atletico Madrid As Real Sign Camavinga

On the final day of a frantic European transfer market, France forward Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid, just two years after departing to join Barcelona.

Eduardo Camavinga, a French international, joined Real Madrid from Rennes, but their attempts to get Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain were unsuccessful.

Griezmann, 30, a World Cup winner who scored 133 goals in his first term with Atletico, has returned on a one-year loan with an option to extend by another year and an obligation to buy, according to the club.

“Welcome back, Griezmann!” exclaims the crowd. On its website, Atletico Madrid stated.

Barcelona had to let six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi depart for PSG last month due to financial difficulties.

Camavinga, a midfield prodigy who is only 18, has signed a six-year contract with Real, with the club reportedly paying a sum of 31 million euros ($36.6 million) plus nine million euros in bonuses.

The figure is significant for the Angolan-born player, who was in the final year of his Rennes deal.

Real had spent the previous week attempting to complete a dizzying deal for Mbappe, the 22-year-old attacker, by making two bids, the most recent of which is thought to be worth a total of 180 million euros.

PSG’s Qatari owners, on the other hand, do not appear to need to sell and appear willing to risk losing Mbappe for free at the conclusion of the season in order to keep the World Cup champion, Neymar, and Messi in the same attack for at least one season.

Real may re-enter the race for Mbappe in January, when they can sign him to a pre-contract deal that allows him to leave next summer without paying a transfer fee.

In Europe, the summer transfer window has been remarkable, with Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Paris and Cristiano Ronaldo completing his sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus on Tuesday.

Apart from Messi, PSG has also recruited Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, who is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

They also added Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum to their midfield, as well as Morocco’s flying right-back Achraf Hakimi, who excelled for Inter Milan last season.

The latter was worth around 60 million euros, while the rest were all free agents.

On Tuesday, the club also announced the season-long loan with option to buy of young Portugal defender Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo is the latest high-profile addition in the Premier League, where Manchester City has made the most significant purchases. Brief News from Washington Newsday.