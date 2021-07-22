Greg Knapp, an NFL assistant coach, died as a result of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident.

Greg Knapp, a New York Jets assistant coach, died Thursday as a result of injuries received in a bicycling accident last weekend. He was 58 years old at the time.

Knapp was injured in a motorcycle accident in California over the weekend. He spent the entire week in serious condition before dying to his injuries.

The Jets’ passing game coordinator was Knapp.

Greg Knapp’s best friend and Bears TE coach confirms the news we didn’t want to hear. pic.twitter.com/gPFPFRRRvz

— July 22, 2021, FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports)

Since 1997, Knapp has worked with NFL quarterbacks, including stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans as offensive coordinator.

When the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2015, he was Peyton Manning’s quarterback coach. From 2013 until 2016, Knapp served as the Broncos’ quarterback coach.

Knapp was Matt Ryan’s quarterback coach from 2018 to 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons, and he recently joined the Jets as a pass game specialist after the team selected Zack Wilson with the No. 2 overall choice in the NFL Draft this spring.

His wife, Charlotte, and their three daughters survive him.

This is a work in progress.