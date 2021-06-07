Greg Kiltie and Curtis Main have joined St Mirren.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has bolstered his striker options ahead of the new season by signing Greg Kiltie and Curtis Main in a double swoop.

Kiltie, 24, opted to leave Kilmarnock last week following their relegation to the Championship after a 12-year relationship with the Ayrshire club.

Main, a former Motherwell and Aberdeen striker, left Pittodire in January after signing a short-term deal with Shrewsbury Town.

But he’s back in Scotland today, having signed a two-year agreement with the Buddies with Kiltie.

“Greg is a tremendously talented young player,” said Goodwin, who has already recruited Motherwell defender Charles Dunne to his team for next season.

“To be absolutely honest, he has had a pretty fantastic season in a Kilmarnock team that has suffered.

“When he receives the ball, he is very creative, direct, and positive in his mindset. He wants to go forward, get shots off, and try to create fantastic goal-scoring possibilities for his teammates around him.

“It’s another good character, and we have wonderful references on him; by all accounts, he’s a pleasure to deal with, so I’m looking forward to seeing him and working closely with him as soon as pre-season begins next week.

“He’ll not just assist goals, but he’ll also hopefully score a few himself. We witnessed that up up and personal in previous games, where I thought he was outstanding against us.

“Curtis is a muscular, muscular centre-forward who will be a fantastic addition to the group, giving me four excellent strikers to pick from in addition to Eamonn Brophy, Kristian Dennis, and Lee Erwin.

“I’m overjoyed to have Curtis here. He has the proper personality for us, the proper temperament, and is a true leader both on and off the field.

“To be honest, I’m just glad we were able to get it across the line.”

As a 16-year-old, Kiltie made his Killie debut against St Mirren. The midfield playmaker would go on to have a successful career. (This is a brief piece.)