Green Bay is a heavy favorite in the NFC North after their first win in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers’ shocking Week 1 setback could have been a fluke for the reigning NFC North champions. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers easily trounced the Detroit Lions for their first win of the 2021 season, putting them in a strong position to win the division for the third year in a row.

Green Bay finished Week 2 with a 35-17 victory over Detroit on Monday night. The Packers have -210 odds to win the NFC North at FanDuel Sportsbook after improving to 1-1 with a very early share of first position.

With +450 odds each, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings don’t stand a chance against the Packers. Chicago is 1-0, while Minnesota is 0-2 after losing two close games to start the season. With +4400 odds to win the NFC North, the 0-2 Lions are long shots.

The Packers were blown out 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in their season opener, and no team looked worse. There was speculation that Rodgers’ feud with the front staff had anything to do with Green Bay’s dismal start to the season.

Rodgers told reporters Monday night, “There are so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis.” “So it’s fantastic to come out, put on a terrific show, and put the trolls to rest for at least a week.”

Rodgers, who had just won his third MVP award, was held to 133 throwing yards and two interceptions in Week 1. Against Detroit, the quarterback rebounded by completing 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Green Bay got off to a rough start against Detroit on Monday, trailing 17-14 at halftime. In the second half, the Packers’ defense shut out the Lions, and Rodgers led three touchdown drives to seal the victory.

“We have a lot of experience, not only on offense but also on defense; and we have to continue to progress each and every day and week, and we have to make sure we take it one game at a time,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

“In this league, you can never get too high on yourself because you will be humbled quickly, and I believe that happened to us a week ago.”

Green Bay has won the NFC North and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons.