Greece presents the Olympic Flame to the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

A day after the lighting ceremony was disrupted by demonstrators calling for the event to be postponed, Greece handed over the Olympic flame to organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games on Tuesday.

At the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where the ancient Games were resurrected in 1896, Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Kapralos presented the Olympic flame to Yu Zaiqing, vice-president of Beijing 2022 and vice-president of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

“The Olympic torch will travel to the Great Wall and other places of China, bringing peace and friendship with it,” Yu said.

China has promised to produce “a streamlined, safe, and splendid Games,” he said.

Between February 4 and February 20, 2022, over 2,900 athletes representing approximately 85 National Olympic Committees will compete in the Winter Games.

Actresses dressed as ancient Greek priestesses lit a cauldron with the Olympic flame after Li Nina, China’s freestyle ski silver medalist in Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010, raced a lap with the torch in the second-century AD stadium.

The ceremony was held in the absence of spectators, with just officials and the media present.

“While the pandemic may have stopped us from having the Olympic flame ceremony in front of a crowd, I am confident that the Games’ effective and safe organization will be another victory for humanity over the coronavirus,” Kapralos stated.

“Beijing is the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. And we’re overjoyed because, by gifting you the flame, we’ve been a part of history as well “Added he.

The torch will be on public display in Beijing before embarking on an exhibition tour, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Activists opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics petitioned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the event, claiming that China was committing “genocide” against Uyghurs and Tibetans.

“This is what is referred to as “sports-washing.” There are no good reasons to hold the Olympics amid a genocide “The World Uyghur Congress’s advocacy manager, Zumretay Arkin, said a news conference in Athens.

Activists unfurled a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “no genocide” at the Games during Monday’s lighting ceremony in Olympia. On Sunday, a similar demonstration was organized at the Acropolis in Athens.

Religious repression, torture, forced sterilisation, and cultural disintegration through forced re-education, according to human rights activists and exiles in China.

