Greece Opens Its First ‘Closed’ Asylum Seeker Camp.

Greece opened the first of five new “closed” migrant camps on Saturday, despite opposition from rights groups who claim the severe access restrictions are excessive.

Surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners, and magnetic doors surround the 12,000 square meter camp on the Greek island of Samos, which is surrounded by a double barbed wire barrier.

The European Union has pledged 276 million euros ($326 million) to the new camps on Greece’s five Aegean islands – Leros, Lesbos, Kos, Chios, and Samos – which receive the majority of migrant landings by sea from Turkey.

A detention center has been established within the camp for migrants whose asylum petitions have been denied and who will be deported to Turkey.

The Samos camp, which will serve as a model for other “closed and controlled access” institutions, features a detention center, and asylum seekers will only be able to enter through fingerprint scans and electronic badges.

The gates will be locked at night, and those who return after 8 p.m. will face disciplinary action.

Sports and games spaces, as well as communal kitchens, are available at the camp.

An AFP team observed five beds and a cabinet in each dorm, as well as shared bathrooms and showers.

At the opening, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi remarked, “The new closed-controlled access centre will restore the dignity of persons seeking international protection, as well as the required circumstances of safeguarding and restriction for illegal migrants who will be repatriated.”

The Leros camp is due to be completed next month, while work has yet to begin on Lesbos, which is home to Moria, Europe’s largest camp, which was destroyed by fire last year.

The Greek government claims that the camps will fulfill European standards with improved accommodations, running water, toilets, separate spaces for families, and increased security.

They are intended to take the place of facilities that have become notorious for their living conditions.

The complex near the port of Vathy on Samos was built for 680 people, although it housed roughly ten times that amount at one point.

Asylum seekers continue to live there, with rodents, improvised wooden barracks without heating, and a lack of facilities and showers.

On Monday, however, more than 300 inhabitants will be relocated to the new facility, which is located five kilometers (three miles) from Samos’ main town.

By the end of the month, the old camp will be decommissioned.

Mitarachi says, "This is a pledge to the local community, but it's also a commitment of our ministry."