Greco wins his first gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Paige Greco, an Australian cyclist, won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, a day after a high-energy yet sad opening ceremony.

Despite the year-long delay and the looming shadow of Covid-19, records started falling almost immediately in both cycling and swimming as the competition heated up.

Greco overcame China’s Wang Xiaomei to win gold in the C1-C3 class 3,000 meter individual pursuit, setting a new world record.

The Australian had shattered her own world record by nearly eight seconds in the morning heats to qualify first.

In the final, just over two hours later, she lowered her time by another second and a half to 3min 50.815sec.

Wang, who had also shattered Greco’s previous world record in the heats, had no answer for Greco’s speed, finishing more nearly four seconds behind.

In the wheelchair rugby pool stage, defending gold medalists Australia were defeated 54-53 by Denmark, halting their attempt to become the first team to win three consecutive Games.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 100m butterfly S14 category, British swimmer Reece Dunn set a new Paralympic record.

The Games were officially opened by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday night, with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons praising the athletes’ tenacity in making it to Tokyo.

“Many denied that this day would come, many said it was impossible, yet the most transformative sports event on Earth is about to begin,” he remarked.

The ceremony, which was based around the story of a one-winged plane attempting to fly, featured high-octane musical and acrobatic performances in contrast to the more solemn Olympic opening ceremony.

Afghanistan’s squad, which had been stuck in the nation following the Taliban takeover, was noticeably absent from the proceedings.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) acknowledged on Wednesday that the two-member team had left Afghanistan, but declined to reveal where they had gone.

Despite the euphoric mood following a year-long pandemic delay, the threat of coronavirus will loom large over the events.

The opening ceremony was held in front of a mostly empty stadium, with nearly all fans prohibited from the arena due to coronavirus regulations.

Even still, for athletes who have trained for years, the competition will be everything — with 24 gold medals up for grabs on the first day in cycling, wheelchair fencing, and swimming.

Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias, who is competing, is among the celebrities scheduled to appear on Wednesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.