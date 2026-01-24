Gravesen Applauds Rangers’ Strategic Signings as Olsen and Chukwuani Arrive

Thomas Gravesen, a former Celtic midfielder, has heaped praise on Rangers’ recent transfer moves, calling the arrivals of Andreas Skov Olsen and Tochi Chukwuani significant boosts for the Ibrox side. The Danish duo join Rangers as the team looks to close the gap in the Scottish Premiership race after a rocky start to the season.

Olsen, who arrives on loan from Wolfsburg, and Chukwuani, a midfielder from Sturm Graz, represent a strategic move by Rangers to strengthen their squad ahead of the title run-in. The club’s ambitions for the remainder of the season are clear, with these signings adding much-needed quality and depth to the team. Gravesen, who had a memorable career with both Real Madrid and Denmark, sees these signings as a reflection of Scottish football’s growing competitiveness on the European stage.

Rising Quality in Scottish Football

Gravesen believes the acquisition of two Danish players underscores the increasing standard of football in Scotland, stating, “The level of Scottish football is currently rising and they are keeping up with the other European leagues. This is why Rangers have brought in two Danish players. It’s a sign that Scottish football is aware of the need to raise the level, get better players, and, as a result, improve the overall quality of the league.”

He also pointed to the similarities between Olsen’s potential and that of another Danish footballing legend, Brian Laudrup, who had a stellar career at Rangers in the 1990s. “If you compare him to how Brian Laudrup performed at Rangers, Olsen has the potential to make a similar impact. Laudrup was incredibly fast, technically gifted, and after being sidelined for a while, he still thrived in Scotland. I believe Andreas will find success in this environment,” Gravesen commented.

Scottish Football’s Competitive Edge

The former Danish international also drew a parallel between the top Scottish clubs and their Danish counterparts. “Scotland has two big clubs, Rangers and Celtic, much like Denmark with FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland. While the Danish teams have outperformed Celtic in recent European encounters, the passion and fan culture in Scotland are second to none,” Gravesen added. “The atmosphere in Scottish football is remarkable, and it’s something Andreas and other Danish players will thoroughly enjoy.”

As Rangers look to continue their surge in the league, these new signings could prove pivotal in their pursuit of domestic glory. With the addition of players like Olsen and Chukwuani, the club aims to elevate its standing and perhaps push for a more prominent place in European competitions. The impact of this transfer window is expected to reverberate well beyond the current season.