Granit Xhaka Faces Fans’ Wrath as West Ham Win 3-1

The drama at London Stadium reached new heights on January 24, 2026, when West Ham United secured a vital 3-1 win over Sunderland, but it was a fiery confrontation involving Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka and home supporters that became the main talking point.

Fans Clash With Xhaka as West Ham Cruise to Victory

With West Ham cruising towards a much-needed home win, Xhaka, sidelined with an ankle injury, was observing from behind the Sunderland bench. However, tensions flared as he became embroiled in a heated verbal altercation with several West Ham fans. The dispute briefly interrupted the match, forcing referee Thomas Bramall to pause the game for approximately 20 seconds, while stewards rushed to defuse the situation.

Eyewitnesses reported that Xhaka, visibly angered, gestured aggressively towards a fan who responded with a rude hand gesture while holding a young child. The incident quickly escalated, with Sunderland players pointing out the offending supporters, prompting hundreds of West Ham fans to taunt Xhaka. Though play resumed shortly thereafter, the animosity lingered as Xhaka continued arguing with those around him as Sunderland’s bench made its way to the tunnel.

Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris admitted he was unsure of what transpired. “I don’t know really [what happened], it’s always a shame when something like that happens,” he said. Meanwhile, West Ham’s Nuno Espirito Santo, celebrating his 52nd birthday, downplayed the incident, jokingly focusing on the match’s stoppage time rather than the altercation itself.

The game’s key moments began with West Ham’s early dominance. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in the 14th minute, heading in a perfect cross from captain Jarrod Bowen, who then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Trai Hume fouled Ollie Scarles. But the best goal came just before halftime when Matheus Fernandes smashed in a powerful 25-yard strike to make it 3-0, putting the hosts firmly in control. Fernandes earned praise for his all-around display, contributing five tackles and a 90% pass completion rate in a match that saw him named player of the match.

Sunderland, known for their solid defense, struggled to cope with West Ham’s intensity. Brian Brobbey’s 66th-minute header, which reduced the deficit to 3-1, gave the visitors a brief glimmer of hope, but despite late pressure, Sunderland failed to find another goal, leaving them empty-handed.

West Ham captain Bowen acknowledged the side’s efforts: “First half, we showed what we can do. We created a lot of opportunities. Second half, you expect a reaction from the other side, so we had to defend better.” Summerville echoed his captain’s sentiments, praising the positive atmosphere surrounding the team: “We’re in a good flow. You could see it, you could smell it. Even the fans—wow. Unbelievable.”

While West Ham enjoyed a morale-boosting win, Sunderland’s defeat was a missed opportunity to climb into the top five of the Premier League. However, the fallout from Xhaka’s clash with fans has sparked intense debate, with social media divided on whether the midfielder’s actions warrant disciplinary action. The Football Association has yet to make a statement on the incident, leaving many to wonder whether further investigations will follow.

For West Ham, the victory was their third consecutive win across all competitions, offering a much-needed boost in their bid to avoid relegation. As Espirito Santo put it, “This changes everything. When you work with a smile and happiness, everything is easier.” Next up, they’ll travel to Chelsea, while Sunderland, who now face a nine-day break before hosting Burnley, will aim to regroup both on and off the pitch.