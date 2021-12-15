Grandmothers Can Still Play Basketball in a Local San Diego League.

Most people would play basketball for as long as they wanted.

Due to injuries and an inability to keep up with the younger generation, some people’s careers have come to an end.

However, several leagues have sought to establish regulations that allow both men and women to compete in basketball.

One of the measures is age leveling.

However, no one in the world would expect to see a group of elderly women aged 80 to 90 still participating.

According to the San Diego Tribune, the San Diego Women’s Basketball Association is one of the largest leagues for women 50 and older.

Marg Carl, a 92-year-old veteran of the league since the 1990s, only learnt to play basketball when she was in her 60s.

Carl shared an interesting comment that may sound familiar, despite the fact that she is a late bloomer.

According to a New York Times report, Carl added, “This doesn’t die unless you let it.”

It’s worth noting that Carl’s and other older women’s games have been altered.

On a half-court, the games are 3-on-3 and last 30 minutes. The league’s 75 female players are divided into 13 teams, with each member grouped by skill level.

Kirsten Cummings, a former professional basketball player, is enthralled by the women’s dedication to the sport.

“There was this bunch of women playing, and I was completely enthralled by them.” They were 75 years old, according to Cummings. “I’m covered in goosebumps.” Cummings volunteered as a coach for one of the league’s teams, Splash.

But if there’s one thing Cummings was astonished to learn, it’s that these women, especially at their age, are serious about improving their basketball skills.

She described one incident when she slept during practice, earning the wrath of an elderly player.

“I’ll tell you what, after that, I never missed practice,” Cummings said. “The longer I worked with them, the more I was able to see behind the facade of, you know, sweet old people.” “These are serious senior athletes,” says the narrator.