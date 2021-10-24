Graeme Souness accuses Mohamed Salah of being “selfish” and delivers a contract warning to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah is “as greedy a player he has seen,” according to Liverpool veteran and pundit Graeme Souness, but that is part of what makes him so good.

The Egyptian has already scored 12 goals in 11 games this season, and many consider him to be the best player on the planet at the moment.

Souness agrees, but he does point out one facet of his game that ‘annoys’ his teammates.

“I agree with Jurgen Klopp that Mohamed Salah has been the finest player in the world this season,” he wrote in his Sunday Times column.

“I think he’s the hungriest player I’ve ever seen.” Every well-known name has a smidgeon of it, but he is especially arrogant.

“Personal goals are important to him, and he shoots from every angle imaginable, which could irritate his teammates, especially Mane.”

“The other players accept it because he is so good.” When he doesn’t square the ball, he’s either scoring or forcing goalkeepers to work so hard that the follow-up is a tap-in for someone, making it difficult to criticize him.

“I think he’ll take it as a compliment because he’s such a goal machine that I think he’s the most selfish player I’ve ever seen.”

Salah, on the other hand, has four assists in the league this season, and his number would be much higher if not for the poor finishing of some teammates.

Souness has previously described Salah as “selfish,” but the ex-Liverpool midfielder believes Salah’s contract extension is a certain conclusion.

“I’m not going to speculate on what he wants,” he continued, “but Liverpool should give it to him.”

“It’s in their best interests for them to pay Salah as much as they can afford in order to keep him at the club where he’s had his best season.”