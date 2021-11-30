Graeme Souness, a Liverpool veteran, attacks Ralf Rangnick in a Manchester United outburst, saying, ‘A nice pension for him.’

Manchester United’s choice to recruit Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis has been questioned by Graeme Souness.

After dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the middle of November, United confirmed the appointment on Monday.

After Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, Rangnick will become the Old Trafford club’s eighth manager.

United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, in the summer in the hopes of winning the Premier League this season after coming second the previous season.

However, Souness is perplexed as to why United hired someone with development experience when the club appears to be all about the here and now.

“Since Fergie’s departure, we’ve had three interim managers. Before United confirmed Rangnick’s hiring, I said, “I don’t get it.”

“The man Rangnick’s CV isn’t one that makes you go ‘wow,’ and it doesn’t stand out. He hasn’t had a lot of success. I believe he has one trophy.

“His skill would appear, and we will discover it, to go into a football club and create the structure and grow over the course of five to ten years.”

“That isn’t what Manchester United requires right now.” Man United requires it right away. They’re in desperate need of someone who can make a difference right now.” Rangnick spent his whole coaching career in Germany before moving up to RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg as a sports director.

After a brief stint in the Old Trafford dugout, the German has agreed to a two-year advisory job at United, which will begin in the 2022/23 season.

And the whole thing has left the former Liverpool legend befuddled.

He cited Rangnick’s lack of Premier League experience as well as his age in saying, “I don’t get this appointment on any level.”

“If you think about five or ten years and the structures he might put in place, [it’s] okay, but it’s six months and then he’ll take a great consultancy post.”

“A good pension for him, he’s 63 years old, and if you can obtain it, it’s lovely employment.”