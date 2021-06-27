Gordon Reid, the reigning champion, has been nominated to the Great Britain wheelchair tennis squad for the Paralympics.

Gordon Reid, the reigning Paralympic champion, has been nominated to Great Britain’s six-man wheelchair tennis squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Alfie Hewett, a five-time grand slam singles winner who won silver in Rio in 2016 after losing in the final to Scotsman Reid, has also been named.

Following their achievement at this year’s French Open, the couple are the most successful all-British doubles combo, having won 11 grand slam titles together.

Andy Lapthorne, a quad singles silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Dermot Bailey, a Paralympic debutant, will join them in Japan, as will two-time Paralympic doubles bronze medalists Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker.

Hewett and Reid faced off in the first all-British men’s singles final at Rio 2016, with the latter winning 6-2 6-1 just 24 hours after the pair won silver in doubles.

Hewett, who was born in Norwich, said in a statement, “I’m overjoyed to have been picked to represent Great Britain in another Paralympic Games.”

“Rio was a great experience, and having the opportunity to play for my country again means everything to me.

“We have a great team again, so I am optimistic that we will return from Tokyo with another medal haul.”

Britain finished third in the medal table for wheelchair tennis in Brazil, with a gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

“This is always an exciting moment, both for us as a governing body and for the athletes, all of whom thoroughly earn their spots in the team and will, I’m sure, do their country proud,” said LTA Paralympics team leader Cain Berry.