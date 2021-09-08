Golfing Great Pak Se-ri is a great example of drive to succeed.

The lady who paved the way for South Korean golfers to dominate the ladies’ game five years after retiring still emanates a steely drive on the course.

Pak Se-ri addresses the ball before striking it straight and true with a swing that is as smooth as she was when she was at the top of her game.

Pak won the first of her 25 LPGA championships in her debut season, the 1998 US Open, at the age of 20, becoming the first Asian woman to win the oldest women’s major.

Her accomplishment inspired a generation of South Korean ladies, called the “Pak Se-ri kids,” to follow in her golf-shod footsteps.

According to AFP, the moniker weighed on her at first, giving her a “feeling of weight” rather than pride.

Golf is possibly the ultimate individual sport, with players confronting their own flaws and team contests like the Solheim Cup being the exception rather than the rule.

In her first international media interview in three years, she remarked, “I went to the US only to pursue my personal aim.” “However, at one point, my dream morphed into someone else’s.”

Later, when her perspective switched “to focus on what type of role model I could be,” she began to share her LPGA knowledge with her fellow Korean competitors.

From 2010 through this year, the “Pak Se-ri kids” phenomenon has survived and grown stronger: South Korean women have won at least one major every season.

Three of the top five women golfers in the world are currently South Korean, including number two Ko Jin-young, and seven of the top ten are of Korean heritage or nationality — despite the fact that the country’s male golfers are nowhere like as globally competitive.

“We would not have even recognized there was a career route in the US LPGA if it wasn’t for her,” women’s world number four Kim Sei-young, who has 12 LPGA wins, told AFP.

“She is a forerunner.”

Women’s domination, according to Pak, is due to “grueling practice and a strong mentality.”

“For Korean golfers, there are no time constraints on training,” she told AFP. “They devote their entire golf-life balance to golf.”

She believes that Western players use a different strategy.

“They give it their all in golf to the best of their abilities. But when they’re done for the day, they move on to something else.”

According to her, Koreans would perceive this as a threat to their routine and attention.

However, the pressure to achieve and the rigorous training routine can become overpowering.

“Everything is defined by the outcome of the tournament, and that is what makes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.