Golfer Aims To Become Second Taiwanese To Top Merit List On Asian Tour 2021.

After a 20-month pause owing to the pandemic, Chan Shih-chang was recently hailed as the first winner of the Asian Tour 2021.

The 35-year-old accomplished it in style, matching Greg Norman’s Canyon Course course record.

Chan has moved up the Asian Tour Order of Merit as a result of that performance, and he now has his sights set on a new goal.

Chan is now in second place on the Merit list and will use that momentum to win the Laguna Phuket Championship, the Asian Tour Phuket Series’ second and final leg.

He’s also set an ambitious goal of being at the top of the list, something no Taiwanese has done in the previous 26 years.

“I’m going to try to win the Merit list now that I’m second on the Order of Merit,” Chan said. “There are still a few events left, and winning it isn’t easy, but now that I have a chance, I’m going to go for it and give it my all.” Lin Keng-chi was the last player from Chan’s homeland to win the Merit title in 1995.

Wade Ormsby of Australia now leads the Merit list with $237,003, Chan is second with $211,775, and Joohyung Kim of South Korea is third with $194,628.

However, the three-time Asian Tour champion is well aware that if he wants to win additional awards, he would have to overcome a number of challenges.

“On the first day I arrived in Phuket, I was suffering from a stiff neck. I didn’t get enough sleep and couldn’t fully finish my swing. I just felt like I could go back three quarters and couldn’t hit it hard either,” Chan explained.

Whatever the case may be, Chan’s situation will undoubtedly improve as time passes.

He’s been working on his game and it showed on Sunday, November 28 when he won his third Asian Tour title.

Chan’s prior victories came in Thailand’s King’s Cup and Japan’s Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in 2016.