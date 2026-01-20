Golden Knights Make Bold Move, Acquiring Rasmus Andersson in NHL Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a major move ahead of the Olympic break, acquiring defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames in a trade that reshapes both teams’ futures. The deal, finalized on January 18, 2026, sends Zach Whitecloud, prospect Abram Wiebe, and conditional draft picks in 2027 and 2028 to Calgary in exchange for the Swedish blueliner.

Vegas Adds Playmaking Defenseman Ahead of Playoff Push

For the Golden Knights, the addition of Andersson, 29, bolsters their blue line as they prepare for a deep postseason run. General manager Kelly McCrimmon emphasized the strategic importance of the move in a pregame press conference. “Rasmus is a high-end defenseman who can make plays, drive possession, and contribute offensively,” McCrimmon explained. “We think he’s going to add to our hockey club in a big way.”

Andersson has been a standout for Calgary this season, appearing in all 48 games and contributing 30 points—10 goals and 20 assists—while maintaining a plus-3 rating. He leads all Flames defensemen in points, and his goal tally ranks among the top eight in the NHL. His ability to join the rush and create offense from the back end made him a key target for Vegas, who were eager to inject more offensive flair into their defense.

Calgary, facing a tough decision ahead of Andersson’s Olympic appearance with Team Sweden, agreed to retain 50% of the remaining salary on his six-year, $27.3 million contract. Flames GM Craig Conroy highlighted the timing of the trade, saying, “We knew that Andersson’s Olympic involvement could risk his trade value, and that urgency shaped the deal.” The Golden Knights, eager to lock up the defenseman, agreed to complete the trade without a contract extension, given the uncertainty surrounding potential future negotiations.

Implications for Both Teams

The move signals a pivotal shift for both organizations. For Vegas, already leading the Pacific Division, the addition of Andersson enhances an already formidable defense and provides a playmaking presence in key moments. The Knights’ blue line now features a potent combination of offensive skill and defensive stability, with Andersson expected to complement the leadership of Noah Hanifin, another former Flame traded to Vegas in 2024.

Hanifin, who formed a strong partnership with Andersson in Calgary, expressed excitement about reuniting with his former teammate, saying, “He’s a competitive guy, plays hard, and contributes offensively, but he also plays tough in his own end. We want to be a good defensive team, and he’s going to fit well into that culture.” The duo’s chemistry is expected to further bolster Vegas’ hopes for a strong playoff push.

Meanwhile, Calgary focuses on future growth. Whitecloud’s leadership and experience provide an immediate boost to a retooling Flames roster, while the draft picks and prospect Wiebe offer long-term potential. The Flames are in the midst of transitioning and rebuilding, with the trade signaling a shift toward asset accumulation and development.

As for Andersson, fans will have to wait a little longer to see him in action. The Golden Knights are currently processing his immigration paperwork, which could delay his debut until his U.S. citizenship is finalized. However, once the paperwork is completed, Andersson is expected to make an immediate impact in Vegas’ pursuit of another Stanley Cup.

With the trade deadline looming and the Olympic break ahead, the Golden Knights’ bold move for Andersson sends a clear message: they are all-in for a championship run. Both teams will closely monitor his performance and the broader implications of the trade as the season unfolds.