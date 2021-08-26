Golden Boy CEO Applauds YouTuber Invasion, Creation Of Social Media Fan Base In Boxing News

Jake and Logan Paul have given boxing a unique flavor, which has been met with mixed reviews.

The Paul brothers, on the other hand, are fantastic for boxing, according to Oscar De La Hoya, a six-division world champion.

One explanation for this is because the Paul brothers have introduced a new dimension to boxing by attracting a new type of attention.

Both have challenged non-boxers to fight them in the ring, which has elicited both good and negative reactions.

Jake and Logan have aided the sport, according to De La Hoya. When he spoke to ABC 7, he mentioned the declining ratings and the fact that the fan base is dwindling.

“It may not seem like it on the surface, but when you have stars like Jake and Logan Paul bringing a whole new public to boxing, I wholeheartedly embrace it. Because of them, kids are approaching me on the street, asking who Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao are, since these YouTubers are drawing kids into the sport through their platform and social media. So, absolutely, I embrace it all the time,” De La Hoya added.

Ironically, for the first time since 2008, the “Golden Boy” is ready to return the ring. On September 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, he will battle mixed martial arts fighter Vitor Belfort in a sanctioned match.

Logan was the only one of the Paul brothers to compete in an exhibition against a legitimate boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Despite the fact that the tournament ended in a tie, it garnered a large following. In June, a pay-per-view event drew over a million viewers.

Jake, on the other hand, continues to challenge athletes from various sports. On August 29, the 24-year-old will put Tyron Woodley to the test at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, with the YouTuber favored to win.