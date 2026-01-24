Gogic Confident St Mirren Can Keep Old Firm on Edge

St Mirren midfielder Alex Gogic believes the Old Firm giants, Rangers and Celtic, are no longer the unstoppable forces they once were, and he is confident his team can continue to capitalize on their current vulnerability. Fresh from a Premier Sports Cup Final victory over Celtic, St Mirren heads to Ibrox with high spirits, eager for another scalp. Their 2-0 triumph there earlier in the year has given the Saints the belief that they can repeat the feat, despite facing Rangers under new management.

Gogic, who is in his 31st year, says that while respect for the Old Firm is important, fear is not a factor for St Mirren. Reflecting on their previous success in February, he remarked, “It’s always special when you win, especially there because it’s not easy, and the boys were amazing.” He added, “We give them respect, but we don’t fear anyone. This year, both Celtic and Rangers are not like they used to be in the past.”

St Mirren’s Tactical Approach

After a solid 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock in their previous outing, St Mirren has now gone five matches without defeat. This includes a streak of three consecutive clean sheets in the Premiership since Gogic transitioned into a deeper midfield role. For the Cypriot international, adapting to his position has been a rewarding challenge. “Two years ago I didn’t want to play centre-back! Then, when I accepted it, I actually enjoyed it,” he said. Now, in the midfield, Gogic feels he can contribute more to the team’s stability and success.

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash with Rangers, Gogic emphasized the importance of clinical finishing, noting that St Mirren will need to capitalize on any opportunities they get, as chances may be few. “The key factors in getting a victory there are winning your individual battles while playing together,” he explained. “When you have your chances, you take them.” He firmly believes that St Mirren can maintain their momentum and challenge for another three points at Ibrox.

Head coach Stephen Robinson is preparing to rotate his squad, mindful of the grueling schedule. After their Hampden heroics and the hype surrounding their cup win, St Mirren faces a demanding series of fixtures. Robinson acknowledged that the team might be feeling fatigued but remains confident, particularly after making it through a tough stretch with positive results.

The Saints will look to young talents like Fraser Taylor and Evan Mooney for fresh energy, as Robinson continues to manage his squad carefully to keep their spirits high for the challenges ahead.