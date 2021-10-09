Goalkeeper wishing to ’emulate’ Everton standout Jordan Pickford has supported him to become an England great.

Aaaron Ramsdale, an Arsenal goalkeeper, believes Jordan Pickford will go down in history as one of England’s “great” goalkeepers, but aims to unseat the Everton shot-stopper as the Three Lions’ first-choice option.

Pickford has started in goal for Gareth Southgate’s team at the last two international tournaments, helping them reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Throughout the Euros, England only conceded two goals and had Pickford to thank on several occasions for his outstanding goalkeeping performance.

As the Three Lions prepare to face Andorra and Hungary in their most recent World Cup qualifiers, Ramsdale has revealed that being in the company of the Everton goalkeeper has improved him.

“It’s a fantastic learning experience. He joined the team as a young and inexperienced player, and his summer at the World Cup solidified his place in the squad “He told the YouTube channel in England.

“Given his performance with the football team, I believe he will be one of England’s top goalkeepers.”

“And what a character he is!” When you’re at camp, he’s a terrific guy to hang out with since he always makes you laugh.

“For someone who isn’t too elderly, he is always willing to offer advice.”

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in the summer for £30 million, has already established himself as the Gunners’ No. 1 goalkeeper, ahead of Bernd Leno, and now hopes to do the same on the international arena.

The 23-year-old has yet to earn his first England cap, but he is looking forward to ‘fighting’ for a starting spot.

“It’s amazing to be here pushing him [Pickford], and he’s someone I’m hoping to one day emulate,” Ramsdale continued.