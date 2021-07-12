Glover’s victory in the John Deere Classic puts an end to his PGA title drought.

Lucas Glover, a former US Open champion, won the John Deere Classic by two shots on Sunday, his first PGA Tour victory in more than a decade.

Glover shot seven-under par at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, and lifted the trophy for the first time since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship.

Glover, who won the US Open in 2009, said he was “very ecstatic.” “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it’s been a long day.”

“With the weather, it turned into a lengthy week. After winning on the rain-softened course, he commented, “I seem to do all right in the muck, so I’m really thrilled.”

Ryan Moore and Kevin Na of the United States tied for second place, shooting six birdies in three-under 68s to finish at 17-under 267.

Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, the overnight leader, shot an even-par 71 to tie for fourth place on 268 with Adam Schenk (67), Luke List (68), and Scott Brown (69).

Glover, who was four points behind the leader at the start of the day, came out fire.

Glover, who rolled in a 13-foot birdie at the first and a 14-footer at the second, said, “The emphasis starting off was aggressive, score as many birdies as possible, and then see where we are come the middle of the back nine if it’s going well.”

He was three under par at the turn, and after his lone bogey of the day on the 11th, he answered with birdies on the 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th holes.

“After scoring a few birdies on the way to 14, I thought, ‘All right, let’s get this to 20-under and see if that’s good enough.’”

He didn’t quite make it, missing a 13-footer for his final birdie of the day on the par-five 17th, but 19-under was enough.

Glover explained that focusing on 20-under allowed him to “remain aggressive and not become too nervy” because he had a personal target.

“I figured it was all I needed.”

Glover, 41, said improvements he made to his training and practice method a few years ago helped him extend his career and reclaim his place as a contender.

“I’ve always worked hard and believed in it,” he added, “but two or three years ago, I made certain modifications that (I) needed to make for longer longevity.”

“I’d like to play for a few more years and see how far I can go.” It was only a matter of refocusing. I’d always assumed I’d be able to do it again if I could simply figure out how. Brief News from Washington Newsday.