Glory, the ONE Championship’s ‘First Strike’ Card, carries the torch once held by K-1.

With an all-kickboxing card, the Singapore-based ONE Championship hopes to continue on the tradition of its forefathers.

ONE: First Strike, a card set featuring the finest kickboxers in the promotion, was unveiled in early September.

Giorgio Petrosyan, the world’s No. 1 featherweight kickboxer, will face Superbon Banchamek in the inaugural featherweight kickboxing championship.

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals are featured on the bill, with the ultimate prize being a championship chance at the featherweight title.

ONE Championship’s all-kickboxing card features echoes of two of the most well-known kickboxing organizations in combat sports history–K-1 and Glory.

Ernesto Hoost and Peter Aerts, who would go on to win a combined seven World Grand Prix titles, competed in K-1’s maiden Grand Prix.

Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop, both mixed martial artists, got their start with the company.

Its popularity soared in the late 1990s and early 2000s as combatants were rewarded for participating.

In 2005, Paul Doyle observed, “With referees rigorously prohibiting any holding and judges awarding points not just for good hits but also for aggressive intent, bouts rarely develop into the sort of monotonous stalemates that boxing so often produces.”

Glory, which featured K-1 standouts Aerts, Badr Sari, Remy Bonjaski, and former UFC fighter Gokhan Saki, rose to popularity in 2012.

Israel Adesanya, the current UFC middleweight champion, began his career in Glory and even contended for the organization’s middleweight title, which he lost.

Petrosyan was a member of both K-1 and Glory before signing with ONE Championship.

From 2009 through 2010, he was the K-1 World MAX Tournament champion before winning the Glory 70-kilogram Slam Tournament in 2012.

With Petrosyan and Superbon fighting for the featherweight title at ONE: First Strike, the Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix will continue to grow kickboxing’s DNA.

On October 15, 8:30 PM Singapore Standard Time, the complete card will be streamed live on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel in Asia (SGT).

Meanwhile, on October 15, 8:30 a.m. ET, an American audience can watch the complete card on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel.