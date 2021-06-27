Glorious Journey wins the Criterion Award for Best Picture.

When Glorious Journey won the Close Brothers Criterion Stakes at Newmarket two years ago, he went one better.

While Charlie Appleby was at the Curragh witnessing Hurricane Lane’s Irish Derby victory, he was also in action in a Group Three race closer to home.

James Doyle got a particularly nice song out of the six-year-old, who won by a length over Motakhayyel at 9-2.

“I adore him to pieces. He’s a dude who just shows up. I was a little apprehensive about the fast pace, but he’s moving better than ever and glided down to the starting line,” Doyle said.

“We’ve tried Group Ones previously, but we’re fairly practical with him, and he punches away firmly at Group Three level, and when everything goes good, he can put up a proper Group Two performance.”

In the Close Brothers Fillies’ Handicap, Appleby and Doyle teamed up with Sayyida (6-5 favorite).

Logician, the Classic champion, was the 5-6 favorite for the Close Brothers Fred Archer Stakes, but he came in second to Outbox.

Hollie Doyle was able to pick up the running on Archie Watson’s Outbox from afar, but Rab Havlin appeared to have Logician covered.

He couldn’t get beyond the 6-1 favorite, and despite closing to within a length at the finish, Logician never looked like going by.

“He has been consistent all year and done some solid races, and he deserved this Listed race today,” said Charlie Turner, a representative for the owners Hambleton Racing.

“Holly suggested he needed it a little quicker after running him on soft ground at Ascot and Newbury. Despite the fact that we were up against Logician today, we were confident.

“He’s a tough horse,” says the rider. I’m not sure how we’ll proceed from here. I was hoping we’d go to the Ebor or something like, but Archie will decide where he wants to go.”

Logician, the St Leger hero for 2019. (This is a brief piece.)