Glenn Hoddle believes Harry Kane will do admirably for England against Germany.

Glenn Hoddle feels that pitting England’s captain Harry Kane against Germany will bring out the best in him.

Kane, the England striker, has had a poor start to Euro 2020, with no goals in the first three games.

As Kane prepares to lead the national team into Tuesday’s last-16 match against old rivals Germany at Wembley, former England manager Hoddle feels that could be about to change.

“I do feel, in this type of game, Harry Kane will come alive – and he will have to come alive,” Hoddle told Betfair.

“He needs to play like a number nine,” says the coach. He needs to play in the box, be the link man, be the target man, keep the moves going, the play pattern moving, but he also needs to get in the box.

“Of course, he’ll require some assistance. I believe there will be a little more room for Harry. When it comes to (Mats) Hummels, he isn’t the most patient.

“Germany has a high defensive line, and (Manuel) Neuer gets away with a few things. There’s some space behind Harry, and I think he’d be better off playing off the shoulder and as the last man for this game.

“I believe he’ll start playing trumps. He’s been looking leggy, and he won’t be thrilled with how he’s been playing, but this is a typical game for him, and he’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

England was defeated on penalties by Germany at the 1990 World Cup and at Euro 96, and their overall record in penalty shootouts is terrible.

However, having defeating Colombia at the last World Cup on penalty kicks, Hoddle claims England have nothing to fear if the game is deadlocked after 120 minutes.

“With penalties, this time will be different,” he remarked. The public expected us to lose penalty shootouts, but we surprised everyone by winning against Colombia.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against; we won a penalty shootout. We’re a little more upbeat now, and there’s more faith.

“It’s all about maintaining your composure. It’s all about these young guns. (This is a brief piece.)