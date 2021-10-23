Glen Johnson reacts to Mohamed Salah’s contract claim including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah, according to Glen Johnson, can keep up his incredible form into his mid-30s, exactly like Cristiano Ronaldo.

By the time the Liverpool striker turns 30 in June, he will be in the final year of his current contract.

Salah’s contract issue has sparked much controversy, as the Reds have previously been hesitant to pay long-term remuneration to players above the age of 30, and the Egyptian star is reportedly demanding £400,000 per week.

Salah, on the other hand, has scored an astounding 12 goals in 11 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, and it may be in the club’s best interests to make an exception for their star striker.

“It’s a difficult one. It’s all about the time of any deal. Of course, he has every right to be paid on par with anyone else (in the Premier League),” Johnson told the PA news agency, speaking on behalf of William Hill.

“But Liverpool have done their business correctly, and he has 20 months left on his deal, at the end of which he will be 31, and do they want a 31-year-old player on x-amount hundred dollars a week, whether he is that good or not?” I’m not sure.

“However, given his current form, they should make every effort to keep him.”

“You can see how he plays, how he takes care of himself and trains properly, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he has a long career like Ronaldo.”

“But can he keep up this level of achievement that merits the pay raise for the next five years?” We don’t know, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he continued to use the form.

“At the moment, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather play ahead of him.” I can’t think of anyone else who is scoring goals in the manner that he is right now.

“He set the bar so high (scoring 44 goals in his debut season), it’s understandable that some think it’ll be difficult to match it.”

