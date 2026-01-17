Glasner Announces Departure from Crystal Palace as Guehi Heads to Manchester City

Crystal Palace is set to experience a significant shake-up as manager Oliver Glasner confirmed his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2025-26 season, while club captain Marc Guehi edges closer to a £20 million transfer to Manchester City. The dual departures come at a time when Palace’s European dreams and club records are still very much in play.

A Historic Season Ends on a Sour Note

In an emotional announcement on Friday, Glasner revealed that he had informed Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish of his intention to depart back in October during the international break. Glasner, 51, who led Palace to their first-ever major trophy with a memorable FA Cup victory over Manchester City in 2025, explained that the decision was made months ago. Despite ongoing struggles in the current season, including a nine-match winless streak and an embarrassing FA Cup exit to non-league Macclesfield, Glasner’s relationship with the club’s leadership remains strong.

“It’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I told Steve [Parish] I’m just looking for a new challenge,” Glasner clarified, dispelling any rumors that his decision was influenced by off-field issues. The timing of his announcement coincides with a turbulent period for the club, as Palace sit 13th in the Premier League, far from their cup-winning form.

As Palace navigate this period of uncertainty, they are also losing their talismanic captain, Marc Guehi. The England international defender is finalizing a £20 million transfer to Manchester City, who are bolstering their defense amid an injury crisis. Guehi’s departure adds another layer of complexity to the club’s current woes, but Glasner confirmed that he would not be involved in Palace’s upcoming Premier League fixtures as the deal with City nears completion.

The move to City, which comes at a discounted price due to Guehi’s contract expiring in the summer, also includes potential bonuses and a sell-on clause. Palace had previously blocked a £35 million move to Liverpool last summer but now looks set to allow the captain’s exit rather than risk losing him for free.

Despite the turbulence, Glasner remains focused on securing a memorable end to his tenure. “I haven’t spoken to any other club,” he emphasized. “I promised the players I would give my best to make this the best season in Crystal Palace’s history.”

Legacy and Future Uncertainty

Glasner’s tenure at Crystal Palace has been transformative. Since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in February 2024, he stabilized a struggling squad and led the club to impressive finishes in the league. However, it was the 2025 FA Cup victory that solidified his place in Palace history, securing the club’s first major trophy and opening the door to European competition for the first time in their history.

Under Glasner, Palace also made their debut in the UEFA Conference League, and they now find themselves one step away from the last 16 of the competition, facing Bosnia-Herzegovina’s HSK Zrinjski Mostar. Despite the setback of being demoted to the Conference League following a breach of UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules, Glasner has worked to turn the setback into an opportunity, aiming to lead the club to further continental success.

As the season draws to a close, the future of both Glasner and Guehi remains uncertain. The club faces a monumental challenge: can they secure their best-ever points tally in the league and add another trophy to their collection before Glasner’s departure in June? And who will fill the leadership void left by Guehi’s exit? The next few months will be pivotal in shaping the next chapter for Crystal Palace.