Glasner Announces Crystal Palace Departure Amid European Interest

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the current season, bringing an end to a transformative period for the Eagles. The announcement, made on January 16, 2026, has ignited widespread speculation over his future and potential managerial openings at some of Europe’s top clubs.

Glasner Sets Sights on New Challenges

The Austrian coach, 51, has been the architect of Crystal Palace’s recent rise, taking over in February 2024 during a relegation battle. His leadership quickly steadied the ship, guiding the team to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League. In his second season, Glasner’s biggest achievement came in the form of an FA Cup triumph over Manchester City, giving Palace their first major trophy. This victory propelled the club into European competition for the first time in its history.

Despite a recent dip in form, which has seen Palace fail to win in their last nine matches, including a shocking FA Cup defeat to Macclesfield, Glasner’s legacy at the club is secure. In his farewell message, he revealed that he had informed chairman Steve Parish of his decision not to renew his contract back in October 2025, during an international break. “It was a decision made months ago,” said Glasner. “We agreed to keep it private, but now it’s time for clarity. I am looking for a new challenge.”

Palace fans were not entirely caught off guard by Glasner’s departure, as rumors had been circulating for weeks about his future. With Palace struggling, many saw this announcement as inevitable, but the respect for his achievements remains high. Glasner’s departure leaves a notable gap, not just in leadership, but also in the tactical vision that elevated the club.

Key Departures Looming

In addition to Glasner’s announcement, the club also faces the imminent loss of key players. Club captain Marc Guehi is reportedly finalizing a move to Manchester City, a transfer that will mark the end of a significant era for Palace’s defense. Glasner also confirmed that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is free to leave during the January window, further signaling a period of change at Selhurst Park.

Despite the departures, Glasner emphasized that his decision to leave was not related to the club’s transfer policy. “It’s nothing to do with the transfer window,” he explained. “I am just looking for a new challenge. My relationship with Steve Parish remains excellent, and we have always discussed what’s best for the club.”

As Glasner prepares for his final months at the helm, the club remains in contention for another trophy, with a spot in the Conference League play-offs secured. Palace will face Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in their next European fixture, as Glasner remains focused on securing one last piece of silverware for the club.

Glasner’s Next Move

With Glasner’s imminent departure, Europe’s elite clubs have taken notice. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and even Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring the situation, with many seeing the Austrian as a potential successor in their respective managerial hot seats. This interest is expected to intensify as the season progresses, especially if Glasner’s final months at Palace yield more success.

For now, though, Glasner’s priority is finishing the season strong. “I haven’t spoken to any other club,” he reassured his players, “and I remain fully committed to the team. We will continue to fight for success until the very end.”

As the search for his successor begins, the Crystal Palace faithful will remember Glasner not just for his trophy-winning achievements, but for taking a mid-table side to new heights, firmly establishing Palace as a force in English football.