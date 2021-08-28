Give your player ratings for Liverpool’s 1-1 tie with Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to take advantage of Chelsea’s first-half red card, drawing 1-1 with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The first half finished with a red card, a penalty for the Reds, and even a violent argument between the two teams.

On 22 minutes, Kai Havertz gave the Londoners the lead, but defender Reece James was sent off for handling the ball after Sadio Mane ran in to nudge it goalwards.

In added time of the first period, Anthony Taylor gave Liverpool a penalty following a VAR review, which Mohamed Salah calmly converted.

Despite playing with ten men in the second half, the Reds were unable to break down Chelsea and failed to find a winner.

Andy Robertson returned to the starting line-up following a pre-season injury, with Harvey Elliott getting another start and Roberto Firmino leading the charge – however the Brazilian was replaced by Diogo Jota after suffering a suspected hamstring injury, as Klopp confirmed after the game.

And the Reds remained joint-top of the Premier League standings, level on points with today’s opponents, thanks to a sell-out crowd at Anfield.

With the results in hand, we’d like to hear how well you thought each player played using our player ratings game.

