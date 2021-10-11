Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon Are Preparing For A Titanic Clash At ONE: First Strike.

The main event of ONE: First Strike will feature Thailand’s Superbon Banchamek and Italy’s Giorgio Petrosyan, two of kickboxing’s most productive fighters, vying for the promotion’s featherweight title.

Prior to ONE: First Strike, the Thai superstar disclosed that the two were supposed to fight.

“I got a call from ONE Championship early this year offering me a bout. [Giorgio] Petrosyan was the opponent. My manager informed me a week later that [Giorgio] Petrosyan had decided not to fight me. “He made the decision to fight someone else,” Superbon explained.

“I’m curious as to who is the matchmaker here.” ONE Championship or [Giorgio] Petrosyan?” In the same video, Petrosyan responded to Superbon’s assertions.

“I declined the battle since it conflicted with my schedule.” “I wouldn’t have accepted this fight if I was afraid of him,” an enraged Petrosyan remarked.

Petrosyan, dubbed the “Michael Jordan of kickboxing,” has 104 victories in the world’s best kickboxing promotions and will try to extend his dominance against Superbon.

The Italian kickboxing icon began his career with ONE Championship in April 2018, defeating Jo Nattawut, and ended it in October 2019 with a victory against France’s Samy Sana in the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix finals.

Superbon, a top-tier Thai kickboxer who defeated fellow great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for the second time at ONE: No Surrender, can now be considered on par with Petrosyan.

Both men are excellent fighters, capable of high-volume fast blows and devastating knockout power when they find an opening.

Superbon is well aware of the caliber of kickboxer he will face, but he is unconcerned.

“[Giorgio] Petrosyan is a skilled fighter with good hands, but I’m aware that I’m not a suitable match for him.” “He doesn’t have anything to worry about,” declared Superbon.

“His blows aren’t particularly powerful. I’m faster and have greater technique.” Superbon’s allegations that Petrosyan is a skilled boxer were corroborated by Petrosyan.

“I’m a better boxer than you.” “All I have to do now is go out there and show him [Superbon],” the kickboxing legend said.

Via October 15 at 8:30 PM Singapore Standard Time, ONE: First Strike will be streamed live on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel in Asia (SGT).

Meanwhile, on October 15, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the fights will be broadcast on B/R Live in the United States.