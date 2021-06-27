Gini Wijnaldum’s reaction to joining PSG from Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum’s decision to leave Liverpool was met with mixed emotions, according to Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Wijnaldum announced earlier this month that he would leave Liverpool after five years to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

During his five years on Merseyside, the Dutchman made 237 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, winning four trophies along the way.

Adrian recently signed a new deal with Liverpool, and the veteran goalkeeper has opened up about Wijnaldum’s feelings while opting to leave Anfield.

Adrian told Marca, “Gini is a wonderfully versatile footballer.”

“He can play as a double pivot, a defensive midfielder, or even a playmaker, like he is with the Netherlands right now.

“He’s a complete package. He is technically sound, quick, strong, and most importantly, he scores goals.

“He is a natural fighter who never stops working for the team and never gives up the ball.

“He is the best player on the pitch. He is world-class as a footballer and as a person, as they say in England.

“Leaving Liverpool to join PSG was not an easy decision for him to make.

“He was one of the squad’s heavyweights, but he finally chose to break away and embark on a new adventure.”