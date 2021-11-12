Gini Wijnaldum’s absence may not be the only reason for Liverpool’s midfield woes.

Liverpool must change their tactical style to keep other teams on their toes after playing with many of the same players for the past three or four years.

Predictable teams are significantly easier to defeat since they are easier to prepare for. If the opponent anticipates a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, for example, they can prepare to deal with or intercept the delivery.

The Reds’ right-back is an excellent example of Jurgen Klopp’s changes in 2021/22. Alexander-Arnold has already created more chances with through-balls this season than he has in any previous Premier League season, and the team’s rate-per-game for doing so is the highest in the analytical period.

However, every tactical change, like every move (both arriving and outgoing), comes with a price tag, and we’ve seen some of Liverpool’s latest ideas’ drawbacks in recent weeks.

Opposing teams have had better success attacking in the middle of the field, with Pablo Fornals’ West Ham goal being the most obvious example.

Jarrod Bowen was able to comfortably take the ball from his own half to the final third, where he scored with a rather straightforward pass to his Spanish teammate.

Brighton benefited by playing in the space just in front of Liverpool’s back four in the second half at Anfield when they scored their second goal, albeit it was not an identical move.

It has been speculated that Gini Wijnaldum, who left the club at the end of his contract in the summer, would have dealt with these issues previously.

There is some truth to this, as the Dutchman was a steady presence in the Reds’ midfield, both in terms of his availability and his consistent performance level week in and week out.

However, neither the question nor the response are simple. Last season, Liverpool conceded two or more goals 11 times, and despite this being something they’ve been doing a lot of lately, Wijnaldum started nine of the games in question in 2020/21.

It appears that the problem originates from advanced midfielders being asked to play higher up the pitch than they were previously. “The summary has come to an end.”