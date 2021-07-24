Gini Wijnaldum speaks out about Liverpool’s exit and blames it on social media harassment.

Gini Wijnaldum has spoken out about his departure from Liverpool, revealing that during his final two seasons, he “didn’t feel love” from a segment of the fan base.

Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Merseyside, confessed he received hate on social media but dismissed the notion that he left Merseyside for more money.

The Dutchman joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and has since made over 200 appearances for the Reds, winning the Premier League and Champions League.

“Every day in training and in the game, I gave everything,” Wijnaldum told The Times.

“Liverpool was a huge part of my life. There was a time when I didn’t feel loved or respected in that environment.

“Not by my teammates, not by the Melwood staff. I knew they all adored me, and I knew they adored me. It wasn’t from that direction, but rather from the opposite.

“There was a time when I didn’t believe I was loved. I’ve experienced it a few times in the last two seasons.

“The media did not assist. There was a rumour that I didn’t take the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the supporters saw that as, “OK, he didn’t get the offer, so he doesn’t try his hardest to win games.” Everything seemed to be working against me.

“At times, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, me again?’”

He goes on to say, “The people in the stadium and the fans on social media were two different things.” “I can’t say anything terrible about them in the stadium. They were always there for me.

“If we lost, I was the one who received the blame on social media, [saying]that I wanted to quit. ‘Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to keep healthy and play every game,’ I thought at one point.

“You can’t complain because it’s your job,” she says. Other players, on the other hand, may have stated, “I’m not fit.” Players in their final year will say things like, “I’m not playing because it’s a risk.” I went in the opposite direction.

“I didn’t always play well, but I could look in the mirror after a game and say, ‘I worked hard to improve.’

“I never gave my teammates the impression that I let them down.”

