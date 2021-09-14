Gini Wijnaldum makes a new Liverpool exit admission: “They didn’t want to keep me.”

Gini Wijnaldum has confessed that he turned down a new deal with Liverpool because he didn’t feel wanted by the club.

Before his surprising move to PSG, the 30-year-old Dutchman rejected down the Reds’ suggested terms and appeared to be on his way to Barcelona.

When he became a free agent after playing in all 38 league games under Jurgen Klopp last season, the former PSV man drew interest from all across Europe.

Wijnaldum, on the other hand, has confessed that he wanted to stay at Liverpool before contract discussions forced him to look elsewhere.

“I wanted to stay at Liverpool a few months ago, but without going into details, I didn’t get the impression they wanted to keep me,” he told L’Equipe.

“You have to move forward in these situations. Barcelona was mentioned.

“I was excited about the prospect of joining Barcelona. However, the negotiations took a long time, and PSG eventually came forward.”

The midfielder was a key member of the Liverpool team that won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino eventually won the contest to sign Wijnaldum, joining boss Mauricio Pochettino, who had tried to acquire him for Tottenham in 2016.

Wijnaldum, on the other hand, stated that he had attracted interest from clubs other than those two and explained why he chose to join the French side.

“Discussions with Bayern Munich have place, but they began earlier,” he stated.

“I also spoke with Inter Milan, who made a great impression on me, the kind you want as a player.”

“PSG moved rapidly through the discussions, and I spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo before we did so. They informed me that their goal was to create one of Europe’s greatest teams.

“The club expressed an interest in having me. It was past time for me to move on.”