Gini Wijnaldum is ‘open’ to returning to the Premier League as PSG investigate loan offers for the ex-Liverpool midfielder.

Gini Wijnaldum is allegedly being considered by PSG for a loan move in the January transfer window, barely six months after joining the club.

Wijnaldum departed Liverpool in the summer after five years of service, signing for Ligue 1 on a free transfer after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract.

During his time at Anfield, the Dutch midfielder was a key element of Jurgen Klopp’s team, helping the Reds win the Premier League and a sixth European Cup.

Wijnaldum has not been a definite starter under Mauricio Pochettino since arriving in the French capital in the summer, unlike when he was one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jurgen Klopp.

Half of his 20 appearances for PSG this season have come as a replacement, with Danilo Pereira and Idrissa Gueye preferred starters.

And it appears that PSG may already have other plans for Wijnaldum, with Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol claiming that the French club is ‘prepared to listen’ to loan proposals next month.

Solhekol stated that the Dutch international is ‘open’ to a return to the Premier League, adding that Arsenal is now being considered as a possible ‘option.’

During an interview with PSG’s official website last month, the seasoned midfielder reaffirmed that he had no regrets about joining the club in the summer.

“I’m simply trying my hardest to execute it [as]best as I can and mix things up.” He explained, “I’m still learning with the management with whom I’m working.”

“Of course, the nation, the language, the people in the country, it’s all new to me, but it’s also new to my family, so I’m just trying to adjust.”

“Of course, it’s a risk, but I believe that as a football player, you should occasionally venture outside of your comfort zone to take the next step, so I’m just giving it my all.”

“I’m a person who makes decisions based on how I feel, and with the decision I made, I know how amazing I felt.” So I’m doing everything I can to make it the best option.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”