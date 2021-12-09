Gini Wijnaldum has been linked with a stunning return to the Premier League, claiming that the Bundesliga forward ‘dreams of Liverpool.’

Liverpool return to Premier League play on Saturday when Aston Villa bring club legend Steven Gerrard back to Anfield.

The Reds made history by being the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group games, and they are now aiming to finish first in the Premier League.

Liverpool are doing well, only one point behind Manchester City, but with the January transfer market just weeks away, Jurgen Klopp may be seeking for reinforcements.

We look at the most recent Liverpool transfer speculations from across the world.

Karim Onisiwo is a forward for Mainz.

Sky Sports Austria rebroadcasts ABSTAUBER.

Karim Onisiwo, a centre-forward for Mainz, says he wants to play for Liverpool, but admits he isn’t quite at the level required to play in the Premier League.

“Of course, I’m in good form,” Onisiwo added, “but my rate needs to increase so that a Premier League side is still interested in me at my age.”

“However, I put in a lot of effort and try to improve every day.” Of course, the Premier League is fantastic, and I’d support any team in it. Liverpool, on the other hand, is my favorite team.” PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

Sky Sports is a British television channel.

After struggling to adjust to life in France, Paris Saint-Germain is said to be open to offers for midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman was one of the first names on the Liverpool squad sheet, but since leaving Anfield, he has only played on the bench.

Wijnaldum has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but with Arsenal in London.

Denis Zakaria is a midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Fabrizio Romano is an Italian journalist.

Liverpool has requested information on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Romano, ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool may still be without Gini Wijnaldum, who joined PSG this summer, and Zakaria might fill that need.

Bayern Munich has also inquired about Zakaria’s availability on a frequent basis.