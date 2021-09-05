Gini Wijnaldum, Florian Neuhaus, and the Liverpool midfield makeover that was just postponed.

The summer transfer window has now closed, and Liverpool have decided not to sign a midfielder to replace the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahima Konate, who arrived from RB Leipzig early in the window, was Jurgen Klopp’s sole summer addition.

Reds fans cried out for a replacement for Wijnaldum, but the Reds hierarchy refused.

Liverpool’s engine room isn’t short on talent, but there are concerns about Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who both have two years left on their contracts. James Milner, who is in the final year of his contract, will have to slow down at some point, and while Harvey Elliott has had a fantastic start to the season, he is only 18 years old.

When analyzing the Reds’ choice not to replace Wijnaldum, Matt Addison said on a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, “I believe it’s very much a case of them handing themselves a bigger job for next summer now.”

“It was always going to be the case that they’d have to get one next summer, and now it seems like they’ll have to get two.

“If you look at James Milner, he’s 35 and will be 36 by next summer, so you have to question how long he’ll keep going.

“The futures of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still up in the air. At the end of this season, they both have two years left on their contracts.

“I just believe that if Liverpool had been able to sign one midfielder this summer, it would have aided their long-term planning.”

Wijnaldum, a Dutchman, started all 38 Premier League games for Liverpool last season, and despite his outstanding pressing talents and ball retention, one of the things Klopp will miss most about the Reds’ former number five is his availability.

“In the near term, I think they’ll be alright this season; I think they’ve got the numbers. “The fact that Harvey Elliott is present is a major plus,” Addison noted.

“In terms of having Keita, Elliott, and Chamberlain spread those minutes across, he’s kind of replaced Gini Wijnaldum.

“We haven’t seen Curtis Jones yet, but I believe he’ll play.”

