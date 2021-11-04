Gini Wijnaldum admits PSG’s’relief’ after struggles: ‘I can do better.’

GIni Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool midfielder, has expressed his’relief’ at scoring his first goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with the ex-Reds star scoring both goals.

It was the Dutchman’s 16th appearance since leaving Anfield at the end of last season.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool after five years to join PSG as a free agent after his contract with the Reds expired earlier this summer.

The 30-year-old has only made eight Liga 1 starts so far this season, and his two goals against Leipzig were his first for the club.

Wijnaldum described why it was a “relief” for him to finally score for the first time since leaving Liverpool in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Wijnaldum remarked on Twitter, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and it’s a comfort to have scored goals and been able to help the club.”

“It feels fantastic, but I can’t be overjoyed because the job isn’t finished yet.”

“I’m also thinking about how I can improve, and there’s a lot more I can do.”