Gilgeous-Alexander Shines as Thunder Overwhelm Bucks 122-102

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s explosive 40-point performance led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a dominant 122-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on January 21, 2026, at Fiserv Forum. The Thunder extended their impressive season with their 37th win, sealing a four-game road trip on a high note. Meanwhile, the Bucks’ injury-plagued roster struggled to match the Thunder’s efficiency and pace, leading to another setback in their troubled campaign.

Thunder Dominate Early

The Thunder wasted no time asserting control, racing to a 38-18 lead in the first quarter behind an efficient 69.6% shooting performance. Oklahoma City’s high-powered offense took advantage of Milwaukee’s early turnovers, scoring 11 points off eight Bucks mistakes. Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren were pivotal in the first half, with Mitchell contributing 12 points and two steals, and Holmgren adding seven points and two rebounds in the opening period.

By halftime, the Thunder held a commanding 69-51 lead, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge with 15 points and eight assists. Mitchell continued his breakout performance, scoring 18 points, while Kenrich Williams chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds. The Bucks, meanwhile, found themselves on the back foot, with Giannis Antetokounmpo limited to just eight points in the first half, struggling to find rhythm amid the team’s ongoing offensive struggles.

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Charge

In the second half, the Thunder maintained their dominance, with Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to put on a clinic. By the third quarter, Oklahoma City was comfortably ahead 99-77, and the reigning NBA MVP finished the game with a remarkable stat line: 40 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds on 16-for-19 shooting. His performance left Bucks head coach Doc Rivers in awe, praising the efficiency and composure of the young star.

Despite Milwaukee’s best efforts, led by Antetokounmpo’s 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, the Bucks couldn’t contain the Thunder’s balanced attack. The lack of cohesion on both ends of the court, combined with a short-handed roster, left Milwaukee unable to respond effectively to Oklahoma City’s pace. “We literally played right into what they wanted us to do,” Rivers said, reflecting on the team’s struggles.

The Bucks, who have now dropped four of their last five games, saw some bright moments from Cole Anthony, who scored 17 points. However, the absence of key players, including Myles Turner and Kevin Porter Jr., who are both sidelined due to injuries, left the team unable to capitalize on any momentum. Milwaukee now sits at 18-25 and faces an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot in the tightly contested Eastern Conference.

The Thunder’s balanced offensive attack and strong defense were evident throughout, as they forced 16 turnovers and shot over 50% from the field. The team had five players in double figures, with Mitchell and Williams both contributing 18 points. Holmgren’s rebounding efforts were crucial as well, further solidifying his importance to the Thunder’s frontcourt.

Looking ahead, the Bucks will need to regroup during a three-game homestand, with Rivers emphasizing the importance of these upcoming contests. “These next games are huge for us,” he said. “All winnable games. All at home.” Meanwhile, the Thunder, now firmly in control of the Western Conference, will return home with momentum on their side as they look to maintain their position at the top of the standings.