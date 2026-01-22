Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder to Resounding Victory Over Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a masterclass performance on January 21, 2026, as the Thunder dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks 122-102 at Fiserv Forum, further solidifying their championship credentials despite multiple key injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, erupted for 40 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, shooting an astonishing 84.2% from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. His efforts propelled the Thunder to their seventh win in their last eight games, while the Bucks’ struggles deepened with their fourth defeat in five contests.

Thunder Dominate Despite Injury Woes

Oklahoma City, already missing a slew of important players such as Jaylin Williams, Alex Caruso, and Jalen Williams, started the game with an explosive first quarter. The Thunder shot a blistering 69.6% from the field, opening up a 38-18 lead and never relinquishing control. Despite their injuries, the Thunder showed impressive depth and cohesion. The Bucks, also dealing with injuries to Myles Turner and others, failed to match Oklahoma City’s intensity. The Bucks were unable to recover from their early deficit, and the game was effectively decided before the final period.

Ajay Mitchell, stepping into the starting lineup, played a pivotal role early, scoring 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter. Mitchell, who also added three rebounds, two assists, and two steals, went 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-2 from three-point range. His night was cut short by a right hip contusion, but his early surge helped the Thunder establish an insurmountable lead. Head coach Mark Daigneault praised Mitchell’s performance, noting that the young guard “continues to grow and progress,” highlighting his ability to make plays on both ends of the floor.

Kenrich Williams also contributed with 18 points, providing steady leadership, while Cason Wallace made his presence felt defensively. Wallace’s four steals, combined with nine points and several defensive stops, set the tone for a relentless Thunder defense that forced eight turnovers from the Bucks in the opening quarter alone.

However, the story of the night was Gilgeous-Alexander, whose performance earned him a place in NBA history. He became just the third player in league history to record 40 points and 10 assists while shooting at least 80% from the field. His scoring included a 15-point third quarter that stretched the Thunder’s lead to 22 points, a deficit the Bucks could not overcome. Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency also extended to a record 115 consecutive games scoring at least 20 points, second only to Wilt Chamberlain.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists, the Bucks struggled to find rhythm. The Thunder’s defense, led by Lu Dort, made life difficult for the two-time MVP. Dort, despite giving up several inches to Antetokounmpo, harassed him throughout, forcing three turnovers and limiting his impact. Daigneault lauded Dort’s defensive versatility, noting that he had successfully guarded two very different players in back-to-back games: Donovan Mitchell and Antetokounmpo.

For the Bucks, Cole Anthony’s 17-point performance off the bench provided a brief spark, but the team’s slow start and ongoing struggles left them unable to mount a serious challenge. The Thunder’s dominance was evident, as they led by double digits throughout the second half and finished with a 25-point advantage at one point.

This victory also marked a milestone for Oklahoma City, as they extended their dominance over the Bucks, winning their fourth consecutive regular-season meeting with Milwaukee. The Thunder will look to build on this momentum as they prepare to host the Indiana Pacers on January 23. The Bucks, now facing serious questions about their form, will seek to regroup ahead of their matchup with the Denver Nuggets on the same night.

Oklahoma City’s resilience, even with a depleted roster, has turned heads around the league. As Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game, “No matter the circumstance, it’s an opportunity to play through the circumstances and get better. And we did so tonight.” The Thunder’s performance serves as a statement to the NBA: even short-handed, they remain one of the league’s most formidable teams.