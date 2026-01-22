Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee Detained at LAX Due to Travel Paperwork Issue

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee faced an unexpected delay at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after a paperwork issue led to his temporary detainment by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The 27-year-old player, arriving from South Korea, was headed to the Giants’ FanFest in San Ramon, set for Saturday, when the situation arose.

According to the Giants and political sources, the issue was tied to missing travel documents that Lee had inadvertently left behind in South Korea. While a paperwork delay is a common occurrence, this incident quickly drew the attention of the Giants’ front office, Lee’s agent, and even high-level political figures. A coordinated effort, including involvement from Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s office, helped resolve the matter swiftly, allowing Lee to continue his journey north to the Bay Area.

“Earlier today, Jung Hoo Lee experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue,” the Giants stated. “The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel.” Lee’s agent, Scott Boras, echoed the sentiment, noting that the situation was nothing more than an administrative error, emphasizing there was no political motive involved.

Efforts from Giants and Politicians Secure Quick Release

The entire episode lasted about an hour, and Pelosi’s spokesperson confirmed that a concerted effort between the Giants, congressional aides, and federal liaisons helped secure Lee’s prompt release. The Giants’ quick response and communication helped prevent what could have been a much more complicated situation for the player and the organization.

This hiccup comes as Lee is preparing for his third season with the Giants following his high-profile move from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) to Major League Baseball. In December 2023, Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants, the largest ever for a Korean-born position player in MLB history. Despite a challenging rookie season in 2024, when a left shoulder dislocation sidelined him for most of the year, Lee bounced back in 2025. He played 150 games, hitting .266 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs, showcasing his resilience and solidifying his place as a key player for San Francisco.

Before joining the Giants, Lee had an illustrious career with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, where he was named Rookie of the Year and 2022 MVP. His pedigree in Korea, combined with his rapid adaptation to MLB, has made him a beloved figure among Giants fans and a rising star in the league.

Looking ahead, Lee will represent South Korea in the World Baseball Classic this March. As the Giants aim to bounce back from an 81-81 season and a managerial change from Bob Melvin to Tony Vitello, they are hopeful that Lee’s international experience will help propel them into a more successful 2026 campaign. The season opener will see the Giants face the New York Yankees on March 25, a game that is already generating significant excitement.

With the paperwork issue now resolved, Lee is ready to take the field again, his focus shifting back to baseball and his upcoming commitments. Giants fans, eager to see their international star, can look forward to his appearance at FanFest this weekend, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both Lee and the team in 2026.