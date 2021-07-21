Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend: Who Is She? Parents Expecting Their Second Child

Recently, NBA superstars have been impressed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, on the basketball court. For only the second time in the team’s history, his efforts have resulted in the Milwaukee Bucks being NBA Champions.

The Milwaukee Bucks initially won the NBA Championship in 1971, thus Antetokounmpo helped them win it again on the 50th anniversary.

Big personalities have taken notice of his efforts on the floor, including LeBron James, who tweeted during the championship game, “Greek Freak is HOOPING!!!!!!!”

Kobe Bryant, the late basketball player, recognized Antetokounmpo’s potential years before, writing in 2019: “My man….M.V.P. Greatness.” Then it’s on to the championship. #MambaMentality”

Given his latest performance, in which he scored 50 of the team’s 105 points, as well as 14 rebounds and five blocks, it appears that this prophecy was very accurate.

His performance came after he was forced to withdraw from a game earlier in July owing to a knee ailment, which put his place in the final in jeopardy.

All eyes are on Antetokounmpo, which means all eyes are on his family.

Mariah Riddlesprigger is a fictional character.

Mariah Riddlesprigger has been in a relationship with Antetokounmpo for some time, while it is unclear how long they have been dating.

However, she gave birth to his son, Liam, in February 2020, and he has since been seen in Instagram posts at the Fiserv Forum and on family vacations with the couple.

