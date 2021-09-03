Giannis Antetokounmpo Ends Years-Long Feud With Drake, Gets Shoutout On New Album “CLB”

The battle between Drake and Giannis Antetokounmpo is done, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged victorious.

The NBA Finals MVP was included on the rapper’s latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” which was released on Friday.

Drake’s new album was released around 2 a.m. ET, which sent the internet into a frenzy. The reference to Antetokounmpo, which appears on the track “7 a.m. on Bridle Path,” swooned sports enthusiasts, particularly basketball fanatics.

The song’s lyrics suggest, “Don’t move like a Puto, at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo.”

Drake is the second artist to mention the two-time NBA MVP this week. He is notorious for mentioning NBA stars in his raps. His name was also featured on the song “Junya” from Kanye West’s new album “Donda,” which was released on Sunday.

That song says, “Let me be honest, I run with the Bucks lad, let Giannis.”

Antetokounmpo’s ascension as one of the league’s main faces has been aided by his being called out on raps, which has continued his ascension as one of the league’s prominent faces after leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years.

Antetokounmpo has been embroiled in a years-long verbal spat with Drake, so the shoutout from the Canadian rapper must have been especially nice. Drake originally enraged the Bucks player by taunting him while shooting free throws during Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Drake taunted Antetokounmpo by bringing title belts to the teams’ meeting in Toronto in February 2020, after the Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship. Giannis responded with a retort.

After their game, Antetokounpo commented, “He cares about me, I don’t [care about him].”

However, they appear to have kissed and reconciled. Drake offered his respects, which was made even more special by the fact that Antetokounmpo’s name is exceedingly difficult to rhyme, and lent his brand, Nike, as the two collaborated on a limited-edition clothing line to coincide with the album’s release.

Merchandise from @Drake and @Giannis An34 for the Certified Lover Boy photo.

