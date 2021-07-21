Giannis Antetokounmpo Completes His NBA Dream Journey From Poverty To Victory

As the last seconds ticked away before Milwaukee won the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo considered his unbelievable path from poverty to champion rather than his incredible performance.

“When I first joined the league, I had no idea where I would get my next meal. Antetokounmpo recalls his mother selling items on the street.

“Now I’m sitting at the pinnacle of the pinnacle. I’m really fortunate. I hope that this gives people all across the world, from Africa to Europe, hope that it can be done. I want them to believe in themselves and their ambitions.”

The 26-year-old Greek forward of Nigerian ancestry scored 50 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, matching the highest total in a close-out game in NBA history.

In a legendary all-around masterpiece effort for the ages, he also tallied 14 rebounds, five blocked shots, dominating defensive plays, and even a 17-for-19 free throw showing.

“It’s been a long journey,” says the narrator. I’ve completed every task. Antetokounmpo stated, “I did everything I could simply to be in this position.”

“I’ve completed every task. That’s what I had to do tonight. I needed to be able to do a little bit of everything. It was my job to defend, rebound, and block.”

Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player with 65,000 people cheering outside the arena and 20,000 more yelling inside.

“I never saw myself at 26 years old, competing in the NBA Finals with my team. I never saw myself sitting here. He stated, “We’ve come a long way.”

“I began playing basketball to support my family. I tried to pull them out of the fight, the difficulties we faced as children.”

Antetokounmpo wants to encourage young people who, like him, grew up in difficult circumstances.

“This should inspire every person, every child, and every person around the world to believe in their dreams – no matter how down you feel, when you don’t think it’s going to happen for you, or when you think you’re not going to make it in your career – just believe in what you’re doing and keep working,” he said.

“Don’t allow anyone tell you what you can and can’t achieve. I was told I couldn’t make free throws. Tonight, I made all of my free throws, and I’m a stinking champion.”

He is the first player in NBA history to have been named to five All-Star and All-NBA teams. Brief News from Washington Newsday.