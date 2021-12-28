‘Get rid,’ Amazon Prime said after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed a penalty kick.

Fans of the sport turned to social media to criticize the camera angle. During Liverpool’s match against Leicester, Mohamed Salah’s penalty was displayed.

After being fouled by Foxes midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the 14th minute, the Egyptian attacker was awarded a penalty kick.

However, Amazon Prime, which is streaming Tuesday’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, chose to use a camera angle that showed Salah taking the penalty from a long way behind him.

Kasper Schmeichel saved the Reds forward’s shot, and his follow-up header bounced off the crossbar.

Fans from all clubs flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure at the penalty’s peculiar perspective; here’s how one team reacted:

