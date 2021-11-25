‘Get out,’ Jamie Carragher advises Mauricio Pochettino amid Manchester United speculation.

Mauricio Pochettino ‘needs to get out’ of Paris Saint-Germain, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, amid reports connecting him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been connected with a number of possible managerial candidates since the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager reported to be high on their list.

Pochettino had only recently joined PSG, but they appeared to be on track for a great season after adding Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool in the summer.

While they are unsurprisingly cruising to the top of Ligue 1, they have struggled to consistently achieve their best in the Champions League.

They lost 2-1 against Manchester City on Wednesday, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus goals canceling out Kylian Mbappe’s opener.

After the game, Carragher slammed PSG’s attacking trio of Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi on CBS Sports, identifying them as the main reason why Pochettino should consider a move to Old Trafford.

“Pochettino must leave the club,” he stated. “If he is given the opportunity to play for Manchester United.” It’s because of those three stars that I’ll be gone tomorrow.” United confirmed in a statement that they were seeking for an interim manager until the end of the season after dismissing Solskjaer.

With that in mind, Ernesto Valverde and Ralf Rangnick have been mentioned as possible successors.

As a result, Pochettino may decide to stay at PSG until the conclusion of the season, and while they may win the domestic title, Carragher believes they will struggle in the Champions League.

He stated, “I just don’t believe teams can carry anyone now.” “The four teams I believe can win the Champions League – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich – do not have a single passenger in the squad.”

“They [PSG] have three people with them. PSG has absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League. “Not in a million years.”